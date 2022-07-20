Nigerian man arrested for drug case, suffering from stroke dies in Indian prison





By Biodun Busari

A 38-year-old Nigerian man, Izuchukwu awaiting trial over a drug case died on Monday in Hullu sub-jail, in Himachal Pradesh, India.

Police, in a statement on Tuesday, said Izuchukwu was arrested over a drug case but suffered an acute artery stroke that took his life.

According to Times of India, Superintendent of Police in Kullu, Gurdev Sharma said he was taken to a hospital in Shimla for treatment.

The report revealed that Izuchukwu was living in Dwarka, New Delhi, and was arrested at Bajaura check post on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway on July 14, for possession of 1.88g of drugs. He was produced before the court and was to appear again before court on July 29.

“The Nigerian national was lodged in the sub-jail after he had been remanded by a Kullu court to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper