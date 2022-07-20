Peter Obi: Rejected stone has become chief corner stone —Ohanaeze





By Steve Oko

ENUGU — The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has paid glowing tribute on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in honour of his 61st birthday.

Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, in a carefully crafted goodwill message, described Obi as “ a rejected stone that has finally become the chief corner stone”.

Ohanaeze further described the former Governor of Anambra State as “an illustrious Igbo son without any dent.”

Below is a full text of the message entitled “ Ohanaeze Ndigbo Felicitates Obi @ 61:

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins millions of admirers to felicitate a game changer, soldier of morals, democracy archetype, the popular sentiment of youth politics, an abundant philosopher, prudent resource manager, ethnic barrier-breaker and a quintessential Igbo audacious icon, His Excellency Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, CON, the former Governor of Anambra State and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper