2023: Guber candidate, Jandor receives new APC decampees into Lagos PDP





By Efe Onadjae

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has received a group of decampees from the All Progressives Congress, APC from across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state ahead of 2023 governoship poll.

According to Jandor, “Yesterday, (Wednesday) I received into the Lagos PDP family, some members of the APC who dumped the APC for the PDP.

“The group by name, Best Alternative Network said they left APC, despite being the party in power because they believe in our promise of a better tomorrow as against the misrule they are currently experiencing under APC”, he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper