2023: How Nigeria can get it right — Adamolekun





By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—A leading public administrator in Africa, Professor Ladipo Adamolekun, said, yesterday, that for Nigeria to get it right, political parties must desist from adopting former military leaders as party leaders, or be elected into any position.

Adamolekun spoke at a press conference and discussion of his monograph, titled: ‘Nigeria and I: Getting Politics Right to Make Nigeria Work’, to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Speaking on how Nigeria can get its politics right, he said critical ingredients, including a devolved federation, good democratic practice, and administrative competence will help the country move forward.

His words: “The two recycled military leaders, who have served as presidents during the post-1999 era, have demonstrated clearly that military culture trumps democratic culture; a civilianised Nigerian military leader cannot be a democrat.

“Whilst maintenance of the good practice of producing political leaders through the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper