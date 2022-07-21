Again, Police intercept explosive devices in Kano





…arrests 9 kidnappers, over 189 others

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command on Thursday said it has intercepted another explosive devices conveyed in a Mercedes Benz vehicle along Chiranchi Dorayi Quarters in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko disclosed this while displaying the recovered arms and ammunitions and also parading kidnappers along side other criminals arrested for various crimes in the state.

CP Dikko said the occupants of the vehicle conveying the explosive devices were stopped by his men for search but in the process opened fire on the operatives, abandoned the vehicle and fled.

According to him, “Team of Policemen led by CSP Alabi Lateef while on intelligence-led surveillance patrol along Chiranchi Dorayi Quarters Kano, in continuation of a case under investigation, intercepted a moving Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle. While they were about to stop and search the vehicle, the occupants opened fire on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper