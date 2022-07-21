Bandits kill 5 police officers, four others in Katsina





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Suspected terrorrists numbering over 300, on Wednesday, killed five Mobile Police Officers (PMF) and three other civilians at a police checkpoint in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to the source, the suspected terrorrists were from the camp of Ado Alero, the wanted terrorists recently turbaned Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Yandoton in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The Emir had since been suspended for his action.

The terrorrists were said to have stormed the community riding on over 200 motorcycles and proceeded to the police checkpoint, where they killed five police officers on special duty from Kano and three other civilians in the process.

The source explained that the attack by the suspected Alero boys may be a form of protest concerning the withdrawal of the title conferred on their master and the renewed onslaught for his arrest by the police as well as the government of Katsina and Zamfara…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper