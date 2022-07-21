Charles Inojie, other ‘The Johnsons’ stars mourn Ada Ameh





The cast and crew of ‘The Johnsons’ have expressed their grief over the death of colleague, Ada Ameh.

On Monday morning, news filtered on social media that the beautiful and talented Nollywod actress had died in a hospital in Warri, Delta State on Sunday.

Ada Ameh, who was popular for her role as Emu in Africa Magic family drama, The Johnsons, died on Sunday night.

Actor and Ada’s screen husband, Charles Inojie, who played Mr Johnson in the family drama shared a picture of the actress on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “It has taken a while to authenticate this sad news before going public under advisement from Ada’s manager who was on his way to Warri to secure physical confirmation of the horrible news that hit us all this morning.

“He has just called in from Warri and sadly he has confirmed our worst fears. Our beloved Emuakpor Johnson is no more!

“It is with deep sense of loss, total submission to the will of God, that Native Media Tv, cast and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper