How new NNPC can impact energy industry, Nigeria, shareholders, say Experts

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor, LAGOS

THERE were indications, yesterday, that the unveiling of the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, would position the company to make more positive impact on the energy industry, Nigeria and shareholders.

Until Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the corporation was one of the biggest state-owned oil and gas entity in Africa, but highly attached to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Presidency.

Checks by Vanguard showed that the corporation also had a structure, which depended on government funding, thus making it less competitive, compared to its counterparts, especially Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Petrobras of Brazil.

Consequently, this grossly reduced its capacity to attract much funds and global investors to stake their resources in Nigeria’s energy industry.

It further showed that, to a great extent, many investors, especially the International Oil Companies, IOCs, were not very comfortable transacting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper