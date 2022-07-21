Nnamdi Kanu: Cabals in Aso Rock don’t allow Buhari take rightful decisions — Mbazulike Amechi 





By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

Elder statesman and Second Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi has expressed his disappointment over those he identified as cabals surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, saying they do not allow him take rightful decisions in the management of the affairs of the country.

He said for instance, he was quite convinced that the letter he wrote to Buhari some time in November, last year, as the only surviving patriot who fought and secured Nigeria’s independence, for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on political ground, might have been hidden away from him up till this moment, by the same cabals, which resulted in Buhari not yet hearkening to the voice of reasoning.

Speaking to Vanguard at his Ukpor country home in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state, Amechi recalled that when he led a delegation of Igbo elders to Buhari and requested him to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper