Osun poll, a big booster for 2023





File image

MOST elections that lead to the defeat of incumbent office holders are usually free, fair and credible. These have been the hallmarks of the recent off-cycle governorship elections in Anambra State, Ekiti State and now Osun State.

These elections were devoid of violence. The use of technology to cut off the local government and state headquarters collation centres also eliminated the vices of ballot snatching, violence, falsification of results and the use of rogue elements among the security agencies in vote rigging.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s, resolve to minimise human interference in our elections is paying off. The deployment of the Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System, BVAS, has become the most effective way of ensuring the authenticity of voters in our electoral history.

This happy situation is further boosted by the electronic transmission of results from the polling station to the INEC servers, thus eliminating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper