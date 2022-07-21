Uncollected PVCs by youth worries APC Northwest 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

North West zone of all the All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed worry over massive Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) lying uncollected in the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mostly by youth in the zone.

The APC youth wing in the Northwest has therefore, embarked on mobilisation of the youths to go for the collection of the PVC without further delay.

Speaking to journalists after youth zonal meeting on Thursday in Kaduna, the Zonal youth leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed said the zone cannot afford to lose votes of the youth because they constituted 25 percent of the voting population in the zone.

“Our commitment as the APC North west youth wing is to mobilise the youths in the zone to commit themselves to voting during the 2023 general elections.

“We are calling on the youths to go and collect their PVCs because alot of PVCs, from INEC statistics belong to the youths. We know the number of them that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper