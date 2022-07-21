Vote Buying: Nigerians urged to hold political parties, security operatives accountable





Following growing concerns on the menace of vote buying and other forms of voter inducement during elections, Nigerians have been asked not to condone vote trading and to shift focus on political parties, politicians, and security agencies who do not seem to be doing much against buying and selling of votes.

Board Member at YIAGA Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, made the call during an anti-corruption radio programme, PUBLIC CONSCIENCE, produced by the Progressive Impact Organization for Community Development, PRIMORG, Wednesday in Abuja.

Ezenwa, reflecting on the improvement recorded by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during last week’s Osun governorship election, called on Nigerians to pay close attention to political parties and politicians as they are the main enablers of vote buying and other forms of malpractice; as well as chided Nigerians who justify the sale of votes due to poverty and economic hardship.

He maintained that the introduction of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper