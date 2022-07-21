Why I want to be Delta Governor in 2023 — Goodnews Agbi





By Henry Umoru, Assistant Political Editor

Former chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Goodnews Agbi has joined the 2023 Delta State Gubernatorial race on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Agbi who hails from Oyede, Isoko Local Government Area of Delta state has vowed that with the new NNPP, they are prepared to fight the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC with a view to breaking the dynasty in the state.

The aspirant who is a lecturer in the Department of Engineering, Delta State University, alleged that Delta had not witnessed any meaningful development or progress since the members of the Ibori political dynasty had been ruling the oil-rich state.

Dr Agbi who has been very active in Delta State politics since he joined in 1998, contested the governorship primaries of the defunct Grassroots Democratic Party, GDM, with Chief James Ibori who later became the Governor of Delta State as…





