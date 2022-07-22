2023: Osun poll shows Nigerians can no longer be taken for granted — Moro





•Why banditry, insecurity reign in Nigeria

•Reasons PDP threw its presidential ticket open

Senator Abba Moro represents Benue South Senatorial District in the Ninth Senate. In this interview he speaks on insecurity in his constituency, the unending killings and banditry in the North and the dissent in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over throwing presidential ticket open among others.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Recently some communities in your Okpokwu Local Government Area came under the attack of armed herdsmen. How serious is this issue of killings in Benue State?

It’s very serious. Recently, we were attacked; Igama community in Okpokwu LGA was attacked. Also some communities in Orokam in Ogbadibo LGA were attacked and several persons were killed. In Orokam, two people were killed including a Councillor-elect. It is very sad.

You will recall that we have had these attacks in the various parts of the Benue South District particular in Agatu and Apa…





