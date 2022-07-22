3 policemen sanctioned for unprofessional conduct

The Police Command in Lagos State  has sanctioned two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and one Inspector for alleged unprofessional conduct.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The officers, according to Hundeyin, are ASP Adedeji Babatunde, ASP Ebiloma John and Insp. Obidah Daniel, attached to the  Sagamu Road Police Division in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

NAN reports that the three officers were arrested after a video showing  their unprofessional conduct against  24-year-old David Ogunnusi, a Youth Corps member serving in Lagos  and his brother went viral.

According to Hundeyin, Ogunnusi told the police that the incident happened at New Garage, Ikorodu at about 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, while they were heading to Ojota.

He said that the policemen allegedly stopped them and started harassing them.

“They asked for our ID cards,…



