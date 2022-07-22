3,657 civil servants dragged before ICPC over IPPIS, 61,446 now verified —HoSF





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — At least 3,657 civil servants have been taken before the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, for prosecution for failing to be verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS.

Head of Service of the Federation, HoSF, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this when she appeared on the ministerial media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday.

She said a total of 61,446 civil servants in the core Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, had now been verified.

According to her, another 1,618 applicants were found to have used illegal or fake letters, while 874 officers have been suspended from IPPIS platform because they didn’t update their records as they are assumed to be ghost workers.

The HoSF also said about N180 million was being saved on a monthly basis, while between N1.5 billion and N2 billion…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper