9-yr love story turns sour, as fiancée sets house, partner ablaze, commits suicide in Osun





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The love story of Boluwatife Bamidele and his fiancee, Ifeoluwa was, ordinarily, meant to blossom and bring forth offsprings. However, the nine years old love tale ended in tragedy as the two love birds succumbed to death over infidelity.

The two young lovers were engaged to one another on October 4, 2021 with a view to solemnise the relationship before Boluwatife traveled to Cairo in search of greener pasture and return to the country early this month to give Ifeoluwa a surprise birthday gift.

However, what was supposed to be a fun-filled trip eventually became a death trap for the two lovers.

It was gathered that on Sunday, July 17, Ifeoluwa set their house at Koka, near Osogbo, on fire after she found out that her partner is having an affair with another woman, which has allegedly produced a child, when she is yet to have one.

The young lady was said to have fled after commiting the said crime and was never found untill she was brought…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper