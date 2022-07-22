Alleged N109bn Scam: Court remands ex-AGF, Idris Ahmed, others in prison





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Maitama, on Friday, remanded the former Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, in prison custody, following his alleged complicity in the illegal diversion of public funds to the tune of about N109.4 billion.

Trial Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi remanded the ex-AGF, after he was arraigned on a 14-count charge that bordered on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

The court held that Idris and other Defendants in the matter should remain in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service till Wednesday when their bail applications will be heard.

Other Defendants in the matter are: Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper