Apapa-Tin-Can corridor, most notorious harbour for extortion, crime — AMATO





By Godwin Oritse

TRUCK owners and drivers under the aegis of Association of Maritime Truck Owners, AMATO, have said that the Apapa-TinCan port corridor has become the most notorious harbour for extortion.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting hosted by Convention on Business Integrity, CBI, in collaboration with Maritime Anti-Corruption Network MACN, AMATO’s Secretary, Mr. Mohammed Sanni, said that the multiple illegal checkpoints on the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports roads in Lagos, has become a channel of organized impunity, official lawlessness and excesses that is defying the authority of Government both states and federal.

Sanni stated, “There are over 30 illegal checkpoints existing within the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Port corridor where truckers are compelled to pay between N50,000 and N60,000 per trip to access the port, despite having valid electronic call-up tickets.

"The myriad of illegal checkpoints on the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports roads in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper