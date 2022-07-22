Focus on Tinubu, Shettima’s competence, Akingbade tells Nigerians





By Babatunde Jimoh

A United State based agriculturalist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Yomi Akingbade, has urged Nigerians, irrespective of their religion, to focus on the capability and competence of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

Akingbade, while reacting to the official unveiling of Shettima, noted that Tinubu and his running mate have shown capacity, competence for good governance with commendable track records as former governors of Lagos and Borno states, respectively.

He said: “In 1993, most Nigerians in the North and South irrespective of religion voted for Abiola and Kingibe, who were then Muslim-Muslim candidates and they won. In 1993, Nigerians focused on the capacity and competence of Abiola and Kingibe. This is why, in 2023, Nigerians should also focus on the capacity and competence of Tinubu and Shettima. Both would make Nigeria proud.”

