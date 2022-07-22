Moment comedian, Lasisi Elenu proposes to his lover (Video)





Skit maker, Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu has proposed to his girlfriend, Nonso Adika.

The skit maker who took to his social media page to share the news with his fans and colleagues, said revealed how he met his girlfriend and how she became the love of his life.

His post reads: “I had a very big laugh before writing this, Why because, I knew this day would come. A day where I’m faced with writing a beautiful and serious message about someone very special to me, A woman who I fell in love with and became my spark in the purest of ways words can’t describe, someone who I’m excited to share with you all even though na still “On Code” and it hit me, hope these my fans wey Dey MENT will not start saying, “Sinzu Money Shey you wan dey whyne us ni” and think this is one funny skit @ But guess what, i no Dey whyne una papa Lasisi don go love up o. I have never been more serious.”

Adika an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper