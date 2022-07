Muslim-Muslim ticket: APC pledges all-inclusive government

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has downplayed concerns about its decision to settle for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, assuring of an all-inclusive government should it retain the presidency in 2023.

National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the party, Salihu Moh. Lukman made the pledge Friday in Abuja after a meeting of leaders of the party from the geopolitical zone.

He said; “I think we need to be very honest to ourselves. It is true that people have concerns and those concerns are not being dismissed. To the best of my knowledge, all competent party leaders have acknowledged the concerns.

“When you take a decision, certainly some people will be at the receiving end of the outcome. Our party, the APC, is not working to exclude any category, whether in terms of religion, ethnicity or any group. We have taken decision to produce candidates and they are the ones we saw at the unveiling yesterday (Wednesday). They are about the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper