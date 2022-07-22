Reps to probe attack on Kuje Prisons





.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Interior, Reformatory Services, Defence, Army, Airforce, Navy and Police to investigate the causes, dimensions and effects of the recent attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja.

It also urged the Federal Government to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit organized by the leadership of the House of Representatives in 2021.

The resolutions followed the consideration of a motion, titled “Need to Investigate the Terrorists Attack on Nigerian Prisons, Kuje” presented by Sha’aban I. Sharada at plenary.

Moving the motion, Sharada recalled that on Tuesday July 5, 2022, terrorists attacked the Nigerian Medium Security Prison, Kuje, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The lawmaker also recalled that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, retd, while on an assessment visit…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper