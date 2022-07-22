Shettima’s unveiling: Tinubu adamant as reactions trail fake clergies’ presence 





.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Joseph Erunke, Ike Uchechukwu, Luminous Jannamike & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

THE camp of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, reiamed adamant last night, despite accusations that his party invited ‘fake’clergies to the unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima as its running mate in the 2023 general elections.

Although the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, failed to respond to text messages or take calls on his phone at press time, a party source said: “We (party) didn’t hire the clerics. The Tinubu Campaign Organization has spoken on the matter already and that settles it. The clerics are Nigerians, some of them likely members of the party. APC is made up of all Nigerians.”

Firing back at critics who accused his team of hiring street urchins and dressing them as Christian clerics during the unveiling of his running mate, Tinubu in a statement by his campaign organization, said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper