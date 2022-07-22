We’ll reconcile with Gov. Wike very soon – Atiku





By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has hinted that he is already reaching out to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, saying the party stakeholders will soon reconcile with the aggrieved Rivers state governor.

Atiku stated this on Friday in an interview with Arise TV.

The PDP presidential candidate said, “We are reaching out to Governor Wike and we are talking with him and I believe very soon we will find a reconciliation. In fact, very soon, because we are talking to him.

“We are talking to his governor colleagues.I am very optimistic we are going to resolve our internal crisis and move on,” he added.

Atiku, who described Wike as an influential politician who has a good future in Nigerian politics, noted that he did not reject the governor.

He said, “The committee that was set up at my own instance deliberated. There was no vote, and they recommended three names, because they knew it was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper