Woman sues man for not turning up on date, argues with judge over case in US





By Biodun Busari

A woman resident in Michigan, United States, QaShontae Short had a heated argument with a judge, Herman Marable Jr on Thursday, over a lawsuit she filed that a man did not honour her date.

Short had sued her date, Richard Jordan, for $10,000, in 2020 claiming that he, “did not show and left on her mother’s birthday and her mom had just passed away.”

She claimed he had intentionally and deliberately hurt her by doing so.

Marable, however, asked Short whether such a case of romantic date not showing up was a criminal case during a Zoom court hearing, but she became upset and started yelling at the judge. She accused the judge of insulting her intelligence.

USA Today reports that the Zoom court session met Short at an airport, and Marable shouted back at her over outburst.

In his own reaction, Jordan wanted the case to be struck out as the argument persisted between Short and Marable.

