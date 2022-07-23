2023: We Are Mobilising Women Nationwide For Tinubu/ Shetima, Says Dr Betta Edu





The crowd at the Abuja home of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday were intimidating as a result of the mobilisation of women from across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory by the National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu, alongside her Deputy, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, among others.

The event which was preceded by the unveiling of the Vice Presidential Candidate at the instance of the Arewa Women for Tinubu/ Shetima (AWTS) was also superintended by the National Women Leader as she spoke about the resolve of women nationwide to vote for the party.

Edu, the President of the Arewa Women Group, Okay the one wearing green

Hajiya Saa dogonbauchi, the Chairperson, Inter Advisory Council, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim took turns to eulogise Shettima as the best choice for the party as Tinubu’s running mate.

Responding, Shetima thanked the women for their support and reminded them that he honoured their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper