Airlines to prosecute passengers who assault staff 

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), the umbrella body of all airline companies operating in Nigeria, has said that henceforth, aggrieved passengers who destroy properties belonging to any  airline or assault airline staff, will be arrested and prosecuted.

This is contained in a statement signed by  the spokesman for  the AON, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, and made available to newsmen  in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Dana Air passengers had on July 21 physically descended on and damaged the company’s property at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International  Airport in Lagos, over cancellation of their flight.

Okonkwo said that such passengers risk blacklisting and also banned from being transported  by the members of the group.

The group said that such legal action might come by way of civil suit against  passengers who chose to be unruly and uncivilised in their behaviours.

The AON said that air transport users…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

