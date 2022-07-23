Alleged invasion of IPOB lawyer’s home: Court awards N100 million against Army, Police, others 





By Chinonso Alozie

The Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, presided over by Honourable Justice H. A. Nganjiwa, on Friday awardeI N100 million against the Nigeria Army, Police others as Compensatory and General Damages in favour of the lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, over the alleged invasion of his home.

He said the incident happened in 2021, in Umunakwa Ifite, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The IPOB lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He explained that “The Federal High Court Sitting in Awka, Anambra State, Per: Honourable Justice H. A. Nganjiwa of Court No. 1, this morning, delivered a landmark Judgement in a Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit filed in Suit No: FHC/AWK/CS/56/2021 Between:

“Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor ESQ.

VS. The Nigeria Police Force, the inspector general of police, the state security service, the director general, state security service,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper