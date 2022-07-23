Atiku offered me VP slot in 2007, fought to become Abiola’s running mate in 1993 – Tinubu





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has again knocked the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who he described as thriving in bigotry.

According to him, Atiku had in 2007 promised him the vice presidential ticket, adding that the former vice president also used the same deception on Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike who he promised the vice presidential ticket after the PDP primary election.

He recalled how Atiku had fought vigorously in 1993 to become the running mate to the late Chief MKO Abiola after losing the presidential ticket to the deceased.

Tinubu had earlier on Saturday issued a statement through his campaign organization, accusing Atiku of high level desperation to become Nigeria’s president.

However, in another statement issued Saturday evening by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC candidate said “all Nigerians…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper