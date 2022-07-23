BBNaijaS7: Internet agog over introduction of Groovy, Khalid, Beauty, other housemates





Fans of the Big Brother Naija show expressed huge excitements on Saturday over the introduction of new housemates.

Recall lovers of the reality TV show had waited earnestly for launch of the season 7 series, premiered with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Some of the housemates were introduced into the house on Saturday night with the remaining housemates expected in the house on Sunday evening.

The housemates who made it to Biggie’s house include; Khalid, Beauty, Ilebaye and Groovy. Others are…

Expectedly, Netizens took to Twitter where they reacted to the emergence of the new housemates.

For the 1st time, I can't determine the winner from the stage.. Their personalities r sooo similar, nothing outstanding…#Bbnaija — Phyna🍑 (@DelphinaDeogra1) July 23, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Amaka is using style to look like Cee-C #BBNaija — Tohmie (@Tohmie10) July 23, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Source: Vanguard Newspaper