Death in Lagos school bus: I watched Junior suffocate and ‘slept off’ — 11-yr-old survivor

* I waited six years before I had him — bereaved mother mourns

By Evelyn Usman, Lagos

AN unkind fate like a bull in a China shop, attacked two families in Lagos, following the death of their children of ages 11 and eight, respectively, inside a school bus in Aguda, Surulere area of Lagos, two weeks ago.

The deceased, Izuorah Sochima Victor, eight, and Miss. Ilofulunwa Ugomsinachi, 11, who were pupils of Handmaids International Catholic School, Aguda, died of suffocation while they were being conveyed home by the bus driver, Mr. Odunsi Olurotimi Valentine, fondly called Uncle Mandela.

Cry for help

Other 23 pupils who narrowly survived, were rushed to the hospital , as some of them were said to have fainted . As at Monday, one of them was still on medication owing to complaint of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper