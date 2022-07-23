Don Jazzy loses mom





By Emmanuel Okogba

Music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy is bereaved.

Don Jazzy took to Instagram, Friday night to announce the passing of his mother in an emotional post.

According to him, she died on Friday morning after a battle with cancer.

He wrote: “I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved

by everyone that ever met her.

“She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer.

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities have taken to the comment section of the post to express their condolences.