Miners cry out over proposed ban on mining activities

Counterproductive, insecurity’ll worsen
Allege activities, air movements in purported banned minefields
Demand Buhari to reverse pronouncement
By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja
Miners under the auspices of Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Friday evening cried out over proposed ban on mining activities across the country as a way to curb deteriorating insecurity situation.
The proposed ban was part of resolutions by the National Security Council during its meeting on Thursday.
MAN in a statement signed by its National Ag President, Musa Muhammad, National Secretary, Dele Ayanleke, and National Publicity Secretary, Tope Adebanjo respectively raised a lot of concerns and pointed that the move would be counterproductive and dangerous to the precarious situation of insecurity across the country.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper