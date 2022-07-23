Miners cry out over proposed ban on mining activities





Counterproductive, insecurity’ll worsen

Allege activities, air movements in purported banned minefields

Demand Buhari to reverse pronouncement

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Miners under the auspices of Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Friday evening cried out over proposed ban on mining activities across the country as a way to curb deteriorating insecurity situation.

The proposed ban was part of resolutions by the National Security Council during its meeting on Thursday.

MAN in a statement signed by its National Ag President, Musa Muhammad, National Secretary, Dele Ayanleke, and National Publicity Secretary, Tope Adebanjo respectively raised a lot of concerns and pointed that the move would be counterproductive and dangerous to the precarious situation of insecurity across the country.

Read Also:

Miners cry out over unaccessible N5bn fund with BoI

Environment: NEITI moves to hold oil companies, miners accountable

Small scale miners’ll access loan…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper