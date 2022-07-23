Oddities in sports





… from my sports archive

By Ejikeme Ikwunze

In the course of my deep rooted research work on the history and statistics of global football, I documented some soul-stirring information which I will like to share with you…

At the 728 BC Olympic Games in Athens Greece, the runners of that time had very primitive tracks at their disposal ( grass or sand).They had separate lanes, though, in order not to handicap one another and all the sprinters tied loin cloths.

On that occasion of the 15th Olympic Games, there was a dramatic finish that ended in delightful oddities. Orsippos an ambitious young man from Megara lost his loin cloth which was at the time regarded as modern-day tracksuits in the race. The other sprinters who felt that they were at a disadvantage, threw their loin cloths away and all of them finished the race naked..Pause a while and take a mental picture of the scene..better still scenario.

At the Olympic Games in 544 BC a woman was responsible for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper