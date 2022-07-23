UNICEF to establish menstrual banks in Nigerian schools – Official





The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi Field Office, says all is set to establish menstrual banks in some schools in Northern Nigeria.

Mrs Mairama Dikwa, the UNICEF Education Specialist, told the New Agency of Nigerian (NAN) in Bauchi on Saturday, that the establishment would begin in November across all the schools with Girls Enrollment Project 3 (GEP3).

She said that the project would be carried out under the Menstrual Hygiene Management of the agency’s Girl Education Project which was introduced to support girls and ensure that they remained in school.

According to her, the gesture was an ideal one toward encouraging and improving Girls Enrollment in schools as well as ensuring that the girls didn’t break the circle of learning.

She added that, most times, when the girls menstruate, they stayed off school because they didn’t have what it takes to take care of themselves, as well as in some homes because their parents could not afford sanitary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper