2023: Tinubu, El-Rufai’s wife, others task APC Professionals council on mass mobilisation of grassroots





….Hail efforts so far

By Olasunkanmmi Akoni

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for 2023 general election, Bola Tinubu has commended the efforts of APC Professionals Council,just as he tasked them to intensify mobilization of more Nigerians at the grassroots ahead of the polls.

The former governor of Lagos State who spoke at the official inauguration of the women wing of the council at the weekend, said the professionals are the backbone of the country’s progress and development, calling for the inclusion in management of Nigeria’s affairs.

Tinubu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Tunde Rahman, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the council under its Director General, Seyi Bamigbade for its consistency in advancing the support base of APC in the grassroot, assuring that he will continue to identify with the council.

Also speaking, the wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Asia Ahmed El-Rufai, lauded the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper