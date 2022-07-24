Awo-Omamma Massacre: Outrage grows  as bishops beg grieving families





•ASETU suspects ethnic cleansing

By Chidi Nkwopara, Nnamdi Ojiego & Anayo Okoli

As outrage continues to trail the gruesome murder of 14 unarmed youths by suspected agents of Imo State government’s security outfit, Ebubeagu, the Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma, and his counterpart in the Anglican Communion, Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. David Onuoha, have appealed to affected families and communities to shun any form of retaliation.

This is as Igbo town unions under the aegis of the Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, wondered if there was an ethnic cleansing motive behind the regular massacre of youths by security operatives.

The slain youths were said to be returning from a wedding to their community in Otulu, Oru East Local Council of the state from Awo-Omamma in the neighbouring Oru West Local Council, when the security operatives opened fire on them.

The clerics, while sympathising with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper