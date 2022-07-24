DISCOs: Labour issues strike notice

By
Headliners
-
2


DisCos

DisCos receive 203,116 electricity consumers’ complaints in Q2, 2020 — NERC

Says banks’ take-over of DISCOs  worsening power supply crisis 

Wants to know if  owners used facilities as collateral 

FG explains reasons for take-over, says its temporary

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Organised Labour in the nation’s Electricity sector, has issued a strike notice to the Federal Government, rejecting the take-over of some Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, by banks among others.

In a 14 day ultimatum to the Federal Government through the Ministers of Power, Labour and Employment among others,  dated July 7, 2022, the Organised Labour contended that “It is obvious that the owners of these DisCos would not have obtained loans from Banks with the DisCos/Facilities as collateral Pre-Privatization and there is no way the Banks will seize DisCos, GenCos or any other Company before take-over under the pretence that they were indebted to them.”

ELECTRICITY: Remittances to NBET by DISCOs dip 4.6 % to N146.5bn

FG insists on new boards for…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR