DISCOs: Labour issues strike notice





Says banks’ take-over of DISCOs worsening power supply crisis

Wants to know if owners used facilities as collateral

FG explains reasons for take-over, says its temporary

Organised Labour in the nation’s Electricity sector, has issued a strike notice to the Federal Government, rejecting the take-over of some Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, by banks among others.

In a 14 day ultimatum to the Federal Government through the Ministers of Power, Labour and Employment among others, dated July 7, 2022, the Organised Labour contended that “It is obvious that the owners of these DisCos would not have obtained loans from Banks with the DisCos/Facilities as collateral Pre-Privatization and there is no way the Banks will seize DisCos, GenCos or any other Company before take-over under the pretence that they were indebted to them.”

