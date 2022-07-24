Enugu should be an oil-producing state, says PDP guber candidate





By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA – The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mbah, weekend, said that the state should be regarded as an oil-producing state due to the quantity of crude oil and mineral deposits in the state.

He said that apart from Oil Prospecting License, OPL 916 with 13 oil wells which the state shares with Anambra and Kogi States, it also has three other oil fields.

He made the disclosure at the university town of Nsukka during his thank-you-visit to members of PDP at Adada House in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“We would revamp our energy and oil sectors if you give us your mandate in 2023 election. We have OPL 916 which has lateral formations across Anambra, Enugu, and Kogi States. Out of its 13 oil wells, 11 are already producing. So, Enugu should be an oil-producing state.

“Apart from the OPL 916, Enugu State has three other oil fields; including OPL 905, 907 and 914. We have the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper