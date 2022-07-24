Fayemi pledges to address workers’ demands before leaving office





Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has promised to address the demands of workers’ in the state before leaving office.

Fayemi stated this in Ado-Ekiti when the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State Chapter visited him.

Fayemi will handover the baton of leadership to the Governor-Elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Oct. 16.

He said that his administration would definitely resolve the pending issues of deductions and promotion arrears in the state public service before wounding up.

Fayemi also promised to look into the issue of minimum wage adjustment for workers on Grade Level 14 and above.

”We shall as well look into the payment of promotion arrears for 2019 and 2020,” he said.

He said that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper