Jonathan urges West African pharmacologists to spearhead research for local vaccine production





Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has charged members of the West African Society of Pharmacology (WASP) to spearhead the research for the production of local vaccines to contain epidemics that are endemic in the sub-region.

Jonathan noted that the world has been experiencing outbreak of viral diseases, some of which are more prevalent in West Africa and stressed that pharmacologists and scientists in related disciplines must give their best to ensure that such peculiar health challenges are adequately tackled.

The former President spoke in Abuja on Saturday at a programme of the West African Society of Pharmacology where he was invested as the grand Patron of the Society.

He said: “Let me therefore use this opportunity to task and challenge pharmacological scientists in this sub region to invest more energy in finding solutions to medical challenges, especially the ones that are peculiar to us.

“The sub-region is in dire need of essential Covid-19…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper