Kogi: Bread to cost more as bakers call-off strike, resume production July 25





Kogi Master Bakers say they would call off their strike Sunday midnight and resume work Monday, July 25 with hike in prices of bread.

Chief Gabriel Bamidele-Adeniyi, Chairman, Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Kogi Chapter, made the disclosure on Sunday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

The Association had on Wednesday, July 20 joined the nationwide strike declared by its national body to press home some demands from the Federal Government regarding prices of materials used in Bread production.

“By God’s grace by tomorrow, Monday July 25, we shall resume production of bread again after ending our strike midnight of Sunday, July 24.

“Although the federal government is yet to respond to our pleas and demands, we are satisfied that we have at least sent a message hoping for a positive result.

“Unfortunately, as we resume production, July 25, prices of bread will definitely increase by 20 per…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper