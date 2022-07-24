Kumuyi’s crusade’ll address personal, national problems — Deeper Life





.

The Deeper Life Bible Church says its six-day planned mega crusade for souls harvest, to be anchored by its General Overseer, Pastor William Kumuyi, in Ikorodu, Lagos, will address both personal and national problems.

Pastor Edison Daminabo, Chairman, ‘the Global Crusade with Kumuyi’ (GCK), organisers of the event said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

According to Daminabo, the Ikorodu crusade is part of Kumuyi’s World Evangelisation Programme, aimed at preaching the good news to win souls

The crusade which is billed to commence from Thursday, July 28 to Aug. 2, is with the theme ”Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the crusade will hold at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, formerly the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

The chairman note that the crusade would be streamed live globally, via satellite and other social media platforms.

”Kumuyi will minister…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper