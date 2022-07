The Team Nigeria Armwrestling team today emerged the African Champion, after winning 27 gold, 27 silver and 22 bronze medals at the 11th African Armwrestling Championship held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. Egypt finished second place with 24 gold and Ghana finished third place with 18 gold, 22 silver and 5 Bronze. The Armwrestling event will feature at the 2023 Africa Games in Ghana. Nigeria will be presenting a team in a sports where there are 75 gold medals each for the Right Hand and Left Hand categories.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper