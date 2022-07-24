NiMet predicts 3-day cloudy, weather conditions from Monday





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather report released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy atmosphere over northern region on Monday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi state in the morning hours.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are expected over parts Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa and Borno State later in the day.

Read Also:

NiMet laments effect of flash floods, drought, food insecurity in 2020

NiMet laments effect of flash floods, drought, food insecurity in 2020

2022 early spots of rain expected in April — NiMet

“Cloudy morning is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa and Benue states in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper