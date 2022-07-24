Proposed Ban: Mines Ministry allays fears of registered miners





…says FG after illegal miners

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Saturday, allayed fears of registered miners across the country over proposed ban on mining activities by the Federal Government to curb insecurity.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, in the Ministry, Etore Thomas, where it clarified that the mineral resources remain on the Exclusive Legislative list as enshrined in the 1999 constitution (as amended). Section 44(3) states, “The entire property in and control of all minerals, mineral oils and natural gas in, under or upon any land in Nigeria or in, under or upon the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone of Nigeria shall vest in the government of the federation and shall be managed in such manner as may be prescribed by the National Assembly”.

The statement also maintained that the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act of 2007 is very clear on issue of minerals…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper