SEC seeks harmonised exchange rate to attract foreign portfolio investment





By Peter Egwuatu

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC has advocated for a unified foreign exchange rate in order to attract Foreign Portfolio Investment, FPI into the country.

The Commission said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) needs to harmonise exchange rates to boost FPI which has been on the downside for over two years.

Speaking during Nairametrics Economic Outlook webinar themed: “Resetting Nigeria’s economic growth trajectory’’, SEC’s Executive Commissioner ,Operations, Dayo Obisan, said : More foreign capital would be attracted to the economy when the exchange rates are harmonised.”

The panelists include Partner fiscal policy and Africa tax leader, PwC, Taiwo Oyedele; Managing Director/CEO FITC, Chizor Malize, and Managing Director/CEO Cowry Asset Management Ltd/Chairman, Fidelity Pension, Johnson Chukwu.

Obisan said he was confident that the apex bank was working towards achieving a unified exchange rate policy.

Obisan, who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper