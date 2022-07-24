



President Muhammadu Buhari

By Oghene Omonisa

The mood was sombre. It was supposed to be thanksgiving celebration, but the father was turning it to something else. His eyes were watering, as if he would cry any moment. And he suddenly cried. Open cries. His two daughters and the family friends and relatives who had joined them at the front of the church could not hold back their tears.

But the pastor held back, continuing with his preaching. Then he called for their thanksgiving offerings. He prayed for them.

What had happened? The man had lost his job two years before. To make ends meet, he joined his wife at her shop. While they were picking up, the couple were involved in a motor accident in their trade. The wife and others did not survive it. Only the man did. Eventually, the man secured a good job. It was the thanksgiving service that brought those tears.

Read Also: I’ve 2 cars, 4-bed bungalow in US, Sowore declares assets

Now, should men cry? In his 1969…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper