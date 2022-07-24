



By Ephraim Oseji

Dr.Okhue Iboi is one of the notable trado- medical practitioners in Nigeria. His lure to herbal practice was dictated more by overriding factor and zeal to assist humanity. He was said to have been born with fresh leaves in his hands which was a prelude to him becoming an herbalist at a tender age. In this interview, Iboi reveals how some medical doctors apply the services of herbalists in treating their patients. Excerpts:

How did you acquire the powers to treat and heal patients with stroke and other diseases?

I was born with fresh leaves in my hands. I was not only born into traditional home, but my late father Chief Jonah Iboi was a hunter who migrated from Otuo in Owan Local Government Area of Edo State to Okpe Kingdom in Akoko Edo where I was born. I started trado-medical practice at a tender age when I was healing and delivering people from satanic bondage and setting them free from affliction. Although, I could not go to school beyond…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper